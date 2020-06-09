LISTEN LIVE FREEDOM WALL
Prime Minister Timothy Harris Sworn-In

June 09, 2020 in National
Hon. Timothy Harris being sworn-in as Prime Minister on June 7, 2020 by Justice Trevor Ward in the presence of Sir Tapley Seaton (seated)

Dr. Timothy Harris has been sworn-in as Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis and began his second term on Sunday (June 7).

At Sunday’s ceremony at the governor general’s residence, Justice Trevor Ward administered the oaths of office, allegiance, and secrecy to PM Harris.

After officially becoming prime minister, Dr. Harris recalled how his political journey began in 1993, noting that he wanted to be a younger in his youthful days.

He expressed his gratitude to the members of the Team Unity Administration for the service, and reiterated his intention to serve 2 terms as prime minister.

