Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis Attends the 77th Session of the UNGA

Basseterre, St. Kitts (September 20, 2022) – The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew and his delegation will be attending the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). The UNGA is held every September at the UN Headquarters in New York where world leaders from the United Nations member states meet to debate key issues affecting the world. This year it is being held under the theme “A watershed moment: transformative solutions to interlocking challenges.” According to the World Economic Forum “the theme stems from the recognition that the world is at a critical moment in the history of the United Nations due to complex and interconnected crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine, humanitarian challenges of unprecedented nature, a tipping in climate change as well as growing concerns about threats to the global economy.” The UNGA was formed under Chapter IV of the Charter of the United Nations (UN) signed on June 26, 1945, in San Francisco and is the main policy making body of the UN. The objective of the meeting is to formulate joint solutions to the world crises. The Prime Minister will address the General Assembly on Friday 23rd September 2022. Accompanying the Prime Minister will be the Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil Douglas, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Hon. Konris Maynard, Minister of Public Infrastructure, ICT, et. al.; Hon. Dr. Joyelle Clarke, Minister of Sustainable Development, et. al.; Ms. Nerys Dockery, UN Ambassador designate; Ms. Naeemah Hazelle, Permanent Secretary, Office of the Prime Minister; Mr. Samuel Berridge, Snr. Assistant Secretary, regional Integration and Diaspora Unit, Office of the Prime Minister; Mr. Gurdip Bath, Advisor and Mr. Dillon Edmeade, Aide to the Prime Minister. Deputy Prime Minister, Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley has been appointed as the Acting Prime Minister in the absence of the Prime Minister, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew. The Prime Minister is expected to return on September 26th, 2022.