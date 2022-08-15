Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew Instructs That All Covid-19- Related Health and Travel Restrictions Be Removed

Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, the newly sworn-in Minister of Health in St. Kitts and Nevis, has announced that all COVID-19-related health and travel restrictions implemented in 2020 to contain the COVID-19 virus that has wreaked havoc on economies, lives, and livelihoods globally for the past two years, be removed.

Speaking at the Swearing-in ceremony of the Cabinet on August 13, 2022, at the Warner Park Cricket Stadium in Basseterre, Prime Minister Dr. Drew said that his administration is about improving people’s lives and livelihoods.

“For many months, well before the election campaign began, I challenged the former government continuously to end the travel restrictions placed on our people that no longer had any scientific or medical merit. It was clear these restrictions were being used to oppress and suppress the will of you, the people. Why should citizens of this country have to seek permission to enter the land of their birth? That was wrong! That is wrong! Therefore, I have instructed that forthwith, all COVID-19-related health and travel restrictions be REMOVED!,” Prime Minister Dr. Drew said to loud applause from the audience.