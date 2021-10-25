Prime Minister Harris Thanks MSR Media for Choosing St. Kitts and Nevis for Film Productions

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris has expressed his gratitude to all who played a role in cementing the relationship between the film company MSR Media and the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The prime minister’s commendation came during an event held by the Ministry of Entertainment, Entrepreneurship and Talent Development on Saturday, October 23, at Kittitian Hill, where it was announced that MSR Media will be filming its next film, “Christmas in the Caribbean”, on St. Kitts.

“Christmas in the Caribbean” will be the fourth film produced by MSR Media in the Federation, with the first three being filmed primarily on the sister island of Nevis.

Speaking at Saturday’s event, Prime Minister Harris said this latest film that will be produced on St. Kitts will complement the productions that have so far been done on the sister island.

“Thanks to all who have made MSR productions possible in St. Kitts and Nevis. We thank the NIA [Nevis Island Administration] for its own efforts there and to say what we are having is complementary for certainly certain movies could not be properly conducted in Nevis and they now can be done in the larger of the two islands but the benefits flow through to one country – the country of St. Kitts and Nevis,” Prime Minister Harris said.

Prime Minister Harris then expressed his profound gratitude to Mr. Philippe Martinez, Producer at MSR Media, for choosing the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis over other viable Caribbean islands for filming of these movies.

He said, “We certainly prefer to have you here than to have you in the Dominican Republic, to have you in Barbados, to have you in Antigua, to have you in St. Maarten. In other words, we understand that you had a choice and we are happy that you have chosen us.”

Production on the latest film, “Christmas in the Caribbean” which will feature popular British Actress Elizabeth Hurley, is set to commence on October 29.