Prime Minister Harris Says the Construction Sector Expected to Provide More Jobs and Stimulate Economic Activity In 2022

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis in its continued efforts to bolster the local economy has invested in capital projects including infrastructural and housing projects.

Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, during his first press conference of the year on February 11, said “The infrastructural and housing projects should lead to more jobs for our people, resulting in higher incomes and overall improvement in the quality of life.”

He continued, “The private sector investments including the Dewars Housing Development and Public-Private Sector Partnership projects such as the Liamuiga Housing Project, the New Correctional Facility, and other ongoing CBI projects will all assist in stimulating economic growth during 2022.”

“We expect NHC to recommence housing construction by the second quarter of 2022 and we are optimistic that the Credit Union project launched last year will yield good deliverables in 2022,” said the Prime Minister.

On December 15, 2021, Prime Minister Harris noted that the construction sector has gone through a series of changes over the Federation’s development. He also noted that the lockdowns, closure of borders, the COVID-19 outbreak, as well as surges of the virus significantly impacted the construction sector globally.