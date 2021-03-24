Prime Minister Harris Responds to $800,000 Spent for Covid19 Vaccines

Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris responded to a question posed by a journalist at Tuesday’s Prime Minister’s Conference regarding the $800,000 spent to secure vaccines for the Federation.

Dr Harris told listeners that he had outlined this matter in an October 2020 National Assembly briefing.

He reiterated that the amount was to pay for some 21,600 vaccines as well as other support to the Covax facility in the promotion and distribution of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Speaking at the Bethesda Moravian Church in October 2020, Dr Harris said the $800,000 was a down payment for a shipment of vaccines to SKN.

Meanwhile, social and political commentator Duncan ‘Big Lice’ Wattley took to his Facebook page on Tuesday night to address this issue.

Wattley said the public wanted transparency and called on Prime Minister Harris to “tell the truth” about the spreading of Covid19 monies in particular.