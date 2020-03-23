Prime Minister Harris addresses the Nation on CoVID-19

Your browser don't support audio player

Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevi, Dr. Timothy Harris updated the nation on Sunday night on the measures taken by the Team Unity Government to protect and prepare for the Corona Virus. Dr. Harris pointed out that very early in 2020, preparations began and the government has adopted a robust plan to fight the virus.

He indicated that to date, there are no confirmed cases of the virus in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Dr. Harris in his 22 minute address pointed to a XCD$16million injection to the Health Sector for CoVID-19. This sum is in addition to the XCD$62million budgeted for the Health Sector in 2020.

PM Harris said that he had further requested support and assistance from several governments, including the United States of America, the Republic of China (Taiwan) and Cuba for 85 health professionals in the fight against the Corona Virus.