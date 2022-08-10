Prime Minister Drew and Cabinet Officially Begin Work

St. Kitts and Nevis’ newly-elected Prime Minister, Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, and members of his Cabinet began their first working day on Tuesday, August 09, 2022.

The Prime Minister along with elected members Dr. the Hon. Geoffrey Hanley, Honourable Marsha Henderson, Honourable Konris Maynard, Honourable Samal Duggins, and the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas were warmly welcomed with loud applause and smiling faces from the staff at Government Headquarters, who excitedly waited in the foyer and outside their offices to applaud the newly elected parliamentarians. His Excellency Kenneth Douglas accompanied the new Cabinet.

Cabinet Secretary Josephine Huggins officially greeted Prime Minister Drew and escorted the team to the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM). Dr. Drew was introduced to the OPM staff and toured the attached offices comprising the Prime Minister’s Office, the Prime Minister’s Meeting Room and the Cabinet Meeting Room.

The elected officials had a private meeting following the tour.

The swearing-in of the Cabinet ministers and the unveiling of ministerial portfolios take place on Saturday, August 13, 2022, during the inaugural ceremony. The ceremony will be held at the Warner Park Cricket Stadium at 4:30 p.m.

Dr. Drew was officially sworn in as the Federation’s fourth Prime Minister on Saturday, August 06, at a brief ceremony at Government House. The new Cabinet members were elected during the August 05, 2022, general election. Monday, August 08, 2022, was declared a holiday to celebrate the victory of the St. Kitts and Nevis Labour Party candidates at the polls.