The 3-day total lock down has been extended for another 6 days according to Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris in a state address on Thursday afternoon at 2:30pm.

Two 12-hour blocks on Friday and Saturday at 6am-7pm, however, have been carved out to allow persons to shop for essentials.

Persons return home and will remain indoors from Sunday- (April 5) to Thursday (April 9).