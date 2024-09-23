PRIME MINISTER DR. DREW HOLDS HIGH-LEVEL BILATERAL TALKS WITH SAUDI FOREIGN MINISTER IN NEW YORK

The Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, had a fruitful bilateral meeting with Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia, on Sunday, September 22, 2024. The discussions were held at the Permanent Mission of Saudi Arabia to the United Nations in New York, following a warm welcome from Faisal bin Fadel bin Mohsen Al-Ibrahim, the Kingdom’s Minister of Economy and Planning.

The talks focused on the outcomes of the CARICOM-Saudi Summit, which was held in October 2023, aiming to deepen bilateral and multilateral cooperation between St. Kitts and Nevis and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The leaders explored avenues for joint action to advance sustainability and enhance resilience in response to global challenges. These discussions reflect both nations’ commitment to reinforcing diplomatic ties and strengthening collaboration across various sectors.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew was accompanied by Senior Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, The Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas; Her Excellency Dr. Mutryce Williams, St. Kitts and Nevis’ Permanent Representative to the United Nations; and Naeemah Hazelle, Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew said that the meeting underscores St. Kitts and Nevis’ ongoing efforts to expand international partnerships, particularly in areas of mutual benefit and global significance.