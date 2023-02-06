Prime Minister Dr. Drew Hails Installation of First Female Governor-General as A “Significant Milestone’

The installation of Her Excellency Dame Marcella Liburd, GCMG, JP as the fifth Governor-General of St. Kitts and Nevis, and the first female to hold this important position, was described as a “significant milestone that has been long in coming.”

Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew expressed this sentiment on Saturday (February 04, 2023) while delivering remarks at the Installation Ceremony of Her Excellency Liburd at Government House.

Dr. Drew noted that finding the right balance of principles such as democracy and equity is worth fighting for in an imperfect world.

“Equity is one of those things that we must strive for, for it strengthens our ability to survive and build strong and vibrant societies,” he stated. “This glass ceiling that is being shattered today marks a great step in that direction in ensuring that our country joins that group where we are striving to establish equity as far as possible.”

The Prime Minister expressed his belief that societies will only achieve their full potential when all constituents have access to equal opportunities. This philosophy is demonstrated by the record number of women in the Cabinet of Ministers and the Federal Parliament, as well as those holding key leadership positions in government ministries and departments and statutory corporations since Dr. Drew was elected in August 2022.

“We should be extremely proud as a country, and as a nation, that the conditions are such that created the moment where we can finally say that in St. Kitts and Nevis, for all the years women would have struggled heading most of the households, keeping mostly all of the families together, ensuring that children, men and the country as a whole are taken care of, today we say to the world that St. Kitts and Nevis has advanced and we are once again charting that new course of ensuring that all have equal opportunity, especially our women,” Prime Minister Dr. Drew said.

Her Excellency Dame Liburd was applauded by Honourable Dr. Drew for her decades of public service as a teacher, parliamentarian, and government minister, among other notable public positions.

“Your life is a life of sacrifice and dedication. Dedication to the common good and not dedication to self-hood. You are a stark example not just only for women but for all of us in this country, and we should embody what you represent – country above self,” he said, citing the twin-island Federation’s motto.

The Honourable Prime Minister wished Her Excellency Liburd a successful tenure as her life of public service continues as Governor-General. Her Excellency Liburd was initially sworn in as Governor-General on February 01, 2023.