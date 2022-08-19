Prime Minister Dr. Drew and Premier Brantley Hold Cordial Discussions on Nation-Building

Today, August 19, 2022, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew and the Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley held their first meeting since the Honourable Dr. Drew assumed the Office of Prime Minister on August 06.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew, who leads the Federal Cabinet of the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, and Premier Brantley, who heads the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), met to discuss the relationship between both administrations and how that relationship can be improved to deliver even more for the people of the twin-island Federation.

In his address at the swearing-in ceremony for the Cabinet of Ministers, Dr. Drew pledged to be a Prime Minister for all the people, including the citizens and residents on the sister island of Nevis.

Premier Brantley has since described Friday’s meeting as “an excellent first meeting” with Prime Minister Dr. Drew and noted that he looks forward to “working closely together to deliver sustainable development for our beloved country.”