Press Release from the Ministry of National Security

No Passports of the Six Former Ministers of Government have been Deactivated

The Ministry of National Security Secretariat, which has oversight of the Passport Office, has responsibility for all operations pertaining to passports in the Federation.

The Ministry of National Security hereby informs the general public that none of the Diplomatic Passports of the six former Ministers of Government have been deactivated by the Ministry, neither has any passport of a former Minister been barred by the Ministry from being used for international travel.

The Ministry of National Security also informs that none of the six former Ministers of Government has returned his Diplomatic Passport to the Ministry’s Secretariat or to the Passport Office.