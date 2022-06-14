Premier of Nevis Hon. Mark Brantley sets the record straight about how the $400million from the CBI revenue has been spent on Nevis

Premier of Nevis, Hon. Mark Brantley, Minister of Finance in the Nevis Island Administration, is setting the record straight by giving an account of how the Concerned Citizens Movement-led NIA has put the $400million in revenue from the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship By Investment program to use on the island.

He said that throughout the public debate about ‘Fair Share’ of the proceeds from the sale of the St. Kitts-Nevis passports Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris has repeatedly uttered the rhetoric “What has Nevis done with the $400 million?” but has never said what St. Kitts has done with the more than $5 billion it kept for itself.

Premier Brantley called the Prime Minister’s rhetoric a bogus argument intended to be a political red herring. Nevertheless the Premier outlined dozens of projects and expenditure undertaken on Nevis over the past 7 years.

Premier Brantley took to social media over the weekend posting a list of more than 36 items he said is a mere snapshot of some of the development that has happened on Nevis in the past few years. He stated that as long as he leads the CCM party they will continue to agitate for Nevis’ Fair Share. He has also made it clear that the CCM will not be part of any construct of the federal government that does not deliver on the promise of Fair Share for the people of Nevis.

He said “That is why this election for Nevis is about fairness and allowing ALL in our country, Kittitians AND Nevisians, to benefit from the full fruits of their citizenship. We must get our Fair Share and that is non-negotiable!”