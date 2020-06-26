Premier Brantley updates the nation on Education

Premier of Nevis the Hon. Mark Brantley on Thursday morning updated the public on strides being taken by the Ministry of Education in an effort to ensure that the nation’s children continue to be educated while schools remain closed as a result of the corona virus pandemic.

During his monthly press conference, the Nevis premier explained that the ministry is providing devices on loan to those students who are in need.

With Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) Examinations scheduled to being on July 13th, 2020, students who have been registered to sit these exams have been allowed to attend the physical school.

Premier Brantley addressing issues relating to younger children, explained the mechanism that will be used to place grade 6 student into secondary schools.

He called on the private sector to be flexible as it relates to employees who have young children as the early childhood sector remains closed.