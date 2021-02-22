Premier Brantley: Film production on Nevis already spurring economic activity

Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Minister of Finance and Economic Planning in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), says MSR Media shooting the film ‘One Year Off’ on Nevis is already spurring economic activity on the island.

Premier Brantley, speaking with the Department of Information on February 22, 2021, said, “I am thus far pleased at the employment and economic multiplier being experienced from my government’s decision to encourage the start of a film industry here on Nevis.

“Thus far some 30 Nevisians have been hired full time. An additional 11 have been hired as actors with speaking roles and 168 hired as supporting artistes,” he said.

He also pointed out the financial spinoff from having the cast and crew for the film staying on Nevis.

“We have also seen local caterers, villa and hotel rentals, taxi operators, car rentals fully engaged. Some 46 non-nationals are also now resident on the island to support the filming of these movies.

“This is an excellent start to our promised diversification of the island’s economy. Nevis continues to be a safe and secure environment for investment and we welcome other film producers to consider our COVID safe environment for their next film.”

MSR Media’s Philippe Martinez the film’s producer says the leading cast is already on island, locations around the island have been chosen, and filming is set to begin February 25.

MSR Media and the NIA recently signed off on a two-film production deal that will see the UK film company shooting two films on Nevis in 2021.