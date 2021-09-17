POPULAR DJ CHARGED IN FATAL ACCIDENT

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 15, 2021 (RSCNPF): On Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 35-year-old Kellian Hazel aka DJ Sparry of St. Paul’s was arrested and charged for the offence of Causing Death by Dangerous Driving. Hazel was granted bail that same day in the sum of $50,000 with two sureties. His bail condition is that he is to report to the Dieppe Bay Police Station every Thursday between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The fatal accident occurred on August 27, 2021, and resulted in the death of 21-year-old Keniqua David of Saddlers Village.