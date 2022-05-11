Popular and Charismatic St.Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris calls fresh elections

As of May 10, St Kitts Nevis Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris has asked the Governor-General to dissolve parliament to make way for a General Elections shortly. He also announced that his Deputy Hon. Shawn Richards, who has been absent from Cabinet for the last 91 days has been dismissed from cabinet along with 5 other cabinet colleagues including Nevis Premier Mark. Brantley.

Elections are now to be held shortly . PM Harris is no doubt banking on his tremendous popularity and well over 75% Approval rating from all recent polls to carry his PLP Party to a successful showing at the upcoming elections. PM Harris’ PLP currently holds 2 seats and is widely expected to pick up at least 2 additional seats. The Opposition SKNLP which now has 2 seats will likely pick up at least one seat with the status quo unlikely to remain in Nevis where the CCM holds all three seats.

Inside sources have indicated that a number of recent polls done by various International pollsters have all indicated that Harris remains by far the most favoured person to be Prime Minister of the country at this time. It is his personal charisma and immense popularity that many pundits feel will make him by far the most formidable force in the upcoming elections and will influence the outcome of every single constituency in St.Kitts in particular.