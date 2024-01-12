Popcaan pleads guilty to charges arising from ‘Unruly Fest’, fined $6,000

ST THOMAS,Jamaica- Dancehall artiste Popcaan was fined $6,000 when he appeared in the Morant Bay courthouse in St Thomas on Wednesday.

The entertainer pleaded guilty to four charges stemming from occurrences at ‘Unruly Fest’ on December 23.

Popcaan hurled insults at the police after they pulled the plug on the event shortly before 5:00 am. Cops told entertainers who were on stage at the climax of the event that after allowing an extra hour, it was time to go.

According to the authorities, Unruly Fest was scheduled to end at 4:00 am.

Following the event, Popcaan was charged with the use of indecent language, disorderly conduct, using abusive and calumnious language, issuing a threat to police officers and breaches of the Noise Abatement Act.

On Wednesday, the artiste was fined $1,500 for the charges : indecent language; disorderly conduct; using abusive and calumnious language, and issuing a threat to police officers.

The deejay is to return to court on February 9 at which time the court is expected to make a decision regarding breaches to the Noise Abatement Act.