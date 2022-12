The Police have arrested and charged Shirbon Eddy of Taylors Village for the offences of Threat to Kill and Malicious Damage.

The offences were committed on December 14 and 19, 2022, respectively. He received the charges on December 23 and 24, 2022, respectively. The incidents, which were already under investigation by the Police, were also made public through a video that was being circulated on social media.

Eddy is currently in Police custody.