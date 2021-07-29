Police Investigating Shooting Incident in Newtown

The Police are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred in the Newtown area on July 27, 2021.

Sometime after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, the Police responded to a report of a shooting in Newtown. Upon arrival, the motionless body of 36-year-old Kyle Cleveland Williams was found lying on George Street in the vicinity of Carty Alley. Preliminary investigations so far have revealed that Williams and 29-year-old Akeem Parris, both residents of Carty Alley, were sitting at the junction of George Street and Carty Alley when armed masked assailants approached and fired several gunshots in their direction. Both men were struck several times about the body. Williams died at the scene and Parris was transported to the JNF General Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The scene was processed by personnel from the Forensic Services Unit and several items of evidential value were taken into custody.

Persons with information regarding this matter are urged to contact the Violent Crime Unit by dialling 467-1887, 467-1888, 662-3468, their nearest Police Station or the Crime Hotline at 707 where information can be given anonymously. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.