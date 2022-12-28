Police Investigating Fatal Stabbing Incident in Basseterre

The Police are investigating the death of 21-year-old Javel Alford of St. Paul’s who was fatally wounded during the street jam on Fort Street.

The incident occurred sometime around 10 a.m. on Monday, December 26, 2022. Alford sustained what appeared to be a stab wound and was rushed to the J.N.F. General Hospital by Officers using a Police vehicle. He was being treated for his injury, but succumbed sometime later. An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.

Persons with information regarding this incident are urged to contact the Violent Crime Unit by dialing 467-1887, 467-1888, 662-3468, their nearest Police Station or the Crime Hotline at 707 where information can be given anonymously. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.