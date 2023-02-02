Police Investigating Fatal Incident in Basseterre

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 02, 2023 (RSCNPF): The Police are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred in the Basseterre area on February 01, 2023.

The Police responded to a report of the incident at about 9 p.m. on Wednesday. Investigations so far have revealed that 30-year-old Sylvester Crossley of Half Way Tree, went into a business establishment and, while waiting, he was accosted by a lone, masked gunman who shot him several times about the body then fled the scene. The District Medical Officer pronounced Crossley dead and the crime scene was processed by personnel from the Forensic Services Unit.

Persons with information regarding this incident are urged to contact the Violent Crime Unit by dialing 467-1887, 467-1888, 662-3468, their nearest Police Station or the Crime Hotline at 707 where information can be given anonymously. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.