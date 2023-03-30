Police identify British man who drowned off St Kitts

The British national, who drowned off the southeastern coast of St Kitts, was identified as Andrew Evans by the Royal St Kitts and Nevis Police Force.

Police Commissioner James Sutton revealed the man’s identity this afternoon at a media conference.

Sutton said Evans encountered difficulties while snorkelling at Peninsular Cove with a group of tourists.

Sutton told the media that four cycles of CPR were done in an effort to save Evans but it was unsuccessful.

The top cop said an autopsy is expected to be done soon.