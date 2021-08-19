Police High Command warn would be protesters against marches in St Kitts

ACP Adams appearing on radio program “Policing and you” referred to the Public Order Act in citing what he said were planned marches on the streets of Basseterre over the weekend.

Adams said he was being loud and clear that the high command of the RSCNPF had become aware of what he termed “unlawful meetings and protests” being organised by individuals and groups in the community.

ACP Adams pointed out that no applications for permission to hold these marches were received or granted by the police.

He said any such march would be met and ended by police action, and that persons would be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. He urged would be protesters not to join any protest march or face prosecution and conviction of $2500.00 or 6 months imprisonment or both.

Interestingly CPL bowls off here next week when only fully vaccinated patrons expected to attend.

Within the last week there has been a spike in Covid19 cases of the more aggressive Delta variant.