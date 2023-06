Police sources have confirmed “that there has been a shooting in which two (2) persons are deceased. The incident took place on Rectory Road in the Greenlands area.

Law enforcement is on the scene and preliminary investigations are in progress. An official update will be issued as soon as the requisite information becomes available”.

These murders take the number for 2023 to 14.

Freedom Fm will have more on this breaking news story as it comes to hand.