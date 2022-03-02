PM HARRIS PARTICIPATES VIRTUALLY IN 33RD INTER-SESSIONAL MEETING OF CARICOM HEADS OF GOVERNMENT

BASSTERRE, St. Kitts, March 01, 2022 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris participated in the opening ceremony of the 33rd Inter-sessional Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) earlier today (Tuesday, March 01, 2022).

The opening ceremony was addressed by CARICOM Secretary-General, Dr. Carla Barnett; outgoing Chairman of the Conference of Heads of Government and Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, the Honourable Gaston Browne, and by incoming CARICOM Chairperson the Honourable John Briceño, Prime Minister of Belize.

The two-day event will see discussions and decisions being made on a range of issues including the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic; regional food and nutrition security; engagement with the private sector; labour and civil society; regional security issues; Haiti and the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME).

Joining Prime Minister Harris for the opening ceremony of the 33rd Inter-sessional Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM were Cabinet Secretary, Mrs. Josephine Huggins and Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, Mr. Andrew Skerritt.