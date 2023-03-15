PM Gonsalves says a few women could be declared National Heroes on SVG

Afew eminent women could soon find their names on the list of people being considered for the honour of becoming a national hero of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

This was revealed by Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves as he spoke at the National Heroes Day wreath-laying ceremony for the country’s sole hero Joseph Chatoyer.

Gonsalves said he has spoken with the chairperson of the National Advisory Committee on National Heroes, Rene Baptiste, after the government received the names of four men to consider for the position of national heroes and suggested that they consider a few other names, including “women who have not yet emerged”.

“Various names have been suggested, including the person whom history suggests was Chatoyer’s favourite spouse,” Gonsalves said.

“I want to suggest to the country that we examine the specific case of one or more women so we do not give the appearance at all that the question of national heroes is essentially a patriarchal exercise without regard for women who may well rise to the status of national hero.”

The nine member advisory committee has recommended George Augustus Macintosh, Ebenezer Joshua, Robert Milton Cato, and John Eustace for consideration.