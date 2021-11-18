Plans for this year’s 50th Anniversary of St. Kitts & Nevis National Carnival are progressing well.

I wish to use this occasion to address three matters, on behalf of the Committee.

Media Accreditation

The Carnival Committee will soon be accrediting working media representatives from recognized media organizations.

To facilitate this effort, each media organization is asked to provide the following, NO LATER than Friday, 19th November, 2021, at 4:00 pm:

Name of the reporter to be accredited (the Carnival Committee reserves the right to determine how many persons from any one organization, will be accredited)

Their official vaccination card to verify that they are fully vaccinated

Name of the Media Organization

A passport-sized photo of the reporter (photos that are not in compliance will not be processed, and no accreditation would be facilitated until compliance is met)

Interviews with Carnival Representatives

Senior members of the Carnival Committee will be available for exclusive media interviews, in the coming weeks.

If your media organization has an interest in meeting with such representatives for an interview, please provide at least 72 hours advanced notice to Vh Communications, so that the necessary arrangements could be made.

Press Briefings

Two Press Conferences will be hosted on the following dates:

1. Wednesday, 24th November, 10:00 am-11:00 am, at ZIZ Television Studios

2. Tuesday, 14th December, 10:00 am-11:00 am, ZIZ Television Studios

We look forward to your full participation in Sugar Mas 50 and every effort is being made to facilitate the operations of all media organizations. If you do have any need for information or other assistance, do not hesitate to contact Vh Communications.

A copy of the Carnival Calendar is attached for your ease of reference.