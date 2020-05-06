LISTEN LIVE FREEDOM WALL
Pinney’s Beach Park Consultation with Public Commences

May 06, 2020 in National
Virtual Consultation of the proposed Pinney’s Beach Park on VON Radio on May 5, 2020 with Dr. Janice Hodge, Environmental Consultant (top left); John Hanley, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration (bottom left); Ms. Camille Kelly, architect (central, pictured in black); and Mr. Vincent Lei, Pinney’s Park Project

As the plans for Pinney’s Beach Park continue, the current stage involves consulting with the general public to receive their feedback on the project and Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).

Breaking ground for the park last August signaled the Nevis Island Administration’s intention to commence construction soon after but Premier Mark Brantley acknowledged that unforeseen hiccups, with CoVID19 being the latest, damped progress.

In light of this, a virtual EIA – the first of its kind – was held on Tuesday done from VON Radio and the Department of Information where Ms. Camille Kelly, the project’s architect, explained the project with visual aid. Dr. Janice Hodge, the project’s environmental consultant also gave an overview of the project which will be done in two phases. Listeners were invited to call-in to share their concerns.

