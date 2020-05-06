Pinney’s Beach Park Consultation with Public Commences

Your browser don't support audio player

As the plans for Pinney’s Beach Park continue, the current stage involves consulting with the general public to receive their feedback on the project and Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).

Breaking ground for the park last August signaled the Nevis Island Administration’s intention to commence construction soon after but Premier Mark Brantley acknowledged that unforeseen hiccups, with CoVID19 being the latest, damped progress.

In light of this, a virtual EIA – the first of its kind – was held on Tuesday done from VON Radio and the Department of Information where Ms. Camille Kelly, the project’s architect, explained the project with visual aid. Dr. Janice Hodge, the project’s environmental consultant also gave an overview of the project which will be done in two phases. Listeners were invited to call-in to share their concerns.