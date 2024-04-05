Parts of Caribbean to experience partial solar eclipse on April 8

Some Caribbean Islands should get their solar viewing glasses or eclipse glasses prepared as even though the region is not in the path of the total solar eclipse on April 8, a partial solar eclipse will be visible for some islands.

On April 8 a total solar eclipse will cross North America, passing over Mexico, the United States and Canada.

The popular website timeanddate.com has a list of various times for countries which are in the path of totality or for the partial solar eclipse will be visible.

According to timeanddate.com, some of the Caribbean Islands where a partial solar eclipse will be visible include:

Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Belize, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Caribbean Netherlands, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curacao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Guadeloupe, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, Puerto Rico, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Martin, Sint Maarten, St Barts, The Bahamas, Turks and Caicos Islands and the US Virgin Islands.

A total solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, completely blocking the face of the Sun.

According to NASA, the first location in continental North America that will experience totality is Mexico’s Pacific coast at around 11:07 am PDT.

The path of the eclipse continues from Mexico, entering the United States in Texas, and traveling through Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine. Small parts of Tennessee and Michigan will also experience the total solar eclipse.

The eclipse will enter Canada in Southern Ontario, and continue through Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Cape Breton.

The eclipse will exit continental North America on the Atlantic coast of Newfoundland, Canada, at 5:16 pm NDT.

NASA said this it will be the last total solar eclipse visible from the contiguous United States until 2044.