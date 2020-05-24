Partial Curfew Relaxations Continue while Nightly Curfews Remain

Your browser don't support audio player

Special regulations continue under the current State of Emergency in St. Kitts with partial curfew during the days and full nightly curfews.

In an address to the nation, Prime Minister Timothy Harris announced the new regulations under SRO number 19, which include church availability and additional hours for beach access.

Places of worship can now be opened on Saturdays from and Sundays, according to PM Harris, but have to adhere to measures stipulated by the CoVID19 Task Force.

Notably, fisherman are also now able to ply their trade at nights from 9pm.