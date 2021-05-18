PAM Constituency #5 Meeting

All Parishioners of St. Anne, Residents of Sandy Point and Constituents of Constituency#5 are all invited to dialogue with your Parliamentary Representative Deputy Prime Minister Hon. Shawn K. Richards at a Town Hall Meeting slated for Wednesday 19th May 2021 at the Sandy Point Community Centre 7:00pm. Come and receive updates on Urban and Infrastructural Development in Sandy Point among other related issues. It promises to be a productive session. All are invited. All Covid 19 Protocols will be observed.