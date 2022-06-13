Pakistan sweep West Indies in ODI series

It was a clean sweep for Pakistan over the West Indies as the home team won the third and final ODI match on Sunday by 53 runs.

The West Indies who entered the match trailing 2-0 had their backs against the wall as they were forced to chase a target of 270 runs with limited overs, as the Duckworth Lewis and stern method came in to place, following an earlier delay in the match due to excess dust at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, the home team posted a formidable 269 runs for nine wickets.

Shadab Khan was the top batsman for the victors leading the way with 86 runs consisting of four fours and three sixes.

Player of the series, Imam-ul-Haq had 62 runs, Fakhar Zaman made 35 and Khushdil Shah, 34.

Nicholas Pooran had the best bowling figures for the West Indies taking four wickets for 48 runs.

The visitors, despite a 60-run performance by Akeal Hosein (two fours, six sixes) and a 33-run effort by Keacy Carty, could not meet the target, and with the D/L Method in full effect, could only reach 216 runs in 37.2 overs.

Player of the match, Shadab Khan, took four wickets on his way to securing a 3-0 finish for Pakistan.