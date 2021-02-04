Over 20 People Quarantined Due to COVID-19 Security Breach

At Wednesday’s briefing of the COVID-19 NEOC task force, Superintendent Cromwell Henry revealed that due to a lapse in security protocols at a quarantine facility, resulted in a positive COVID-19 case being released from quarantine into the public domain via public transportation.

As soon as this information came to the task force attention, the COVID-19 activated its response mechanism immediately and the positive case was identified and placed in isolation, said Henry.

Freedom, FM spoke to former CMO, Dr Patrick Martin and asked him to share his concerns about the breach which resulted in the 20 people being quarantined.

Freedom FM then spoke to NEOC Director Abdias Samuel who shed more light on this incident and declared that there was no need to panic. Samuel said that on Saturday the task force was notified of the breach, where one individual with COVID-19 was released in error. The individual in question took a taxi to their residence, and upon arrival there did not leave. The task force responded immediately and placed the individual in isolation. Three other individuals of that complex were also quarantined. The taxi driver was quarantined and private security is monitoring the complex 24/7. Contact tracing was done said Samuel and the Task Force is satisfied that containment measures were done a follow up investigation on the way.