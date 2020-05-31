Opposition Party Files Injunction on ZIZ Broadcasting for Fair Use

Your browser don't support audio player

State-owned media ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation has announced its decision to allow the opposition party as well as any other registered political party to be able to access the use of its services following an injunction filed in the Basseterre High Court by the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party.

On Wednesday, party chairman Dr. Terrance Drew detailed the premises on which the injunction was filed on ZBC.

ZBC Chairman Lester Hanley provided a breakdown of an 8 hour period that will be offered to all parties from Wednesday 27th May to Thursday June 4th.

Additionally, an injunction was also filed in the High Court and served to the Attorney General Hon. Vincent Byron on Wednesday. It addresses the State of Emergency and the rights of individual that have been suspended said state of emergency leading up to the election.