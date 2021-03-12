Opposition Leader Dr Douglas calls on Team Unity Government to end Politicization of Vaccine Rollout

Former Prime Minister now Leader of the Opposition Dr Denzil Douglas is calling on the Dr Timothy Harris lead Team Unity Administration to end the politicization of the AstraZeneca vaccine rollout in St Kitts-Nevis.

Speaking to Freedom Fm on Friday, Dr Douglas said the organizers of the latest Covid-19 vaccination clinic and information session in St Pauls this week was heavily biased towards the PLP/TUG and excluded the opposition, the Member of Parliament for Constituency #6, and other public health practitioners from that area.

Douglas said the St Pauls community are convinced that this was a political townhall meeting.

Dr Douglas further pointed out that the posters and promotions of the event highlighted and promoted the Unity construct, the PLP and PAM specifically.

He called on Prime Minister Harris to end the politicization of the Covid-19 rollout and to be honest with the people who must be properly informed and educated in a sustained and coordinated drive to calm fears and counter misinformation.

He assumed that it must be a national effort with all hands on deck.