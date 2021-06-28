Opposition Leader Douglas debunks the SKNLP is against vaccination

Leader of the Opposition the Rt Hon Dr Denzil L Douglas has reiterated that the St Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) has never being against vaccination.

“To say that we are anti-vax it means that people do not understand what the term means. It means there is an absolute block against taking vaccines of all types,” said the former prime minister during last Friday’s edition of Voice, hosted Devonne Cornelius of WINNFM.

Dr Douglas used the opportunity to state his own personal position on taking the vaccine.

“I have been very consistent in saying that for my own personal reasons, I have not taken the AstraZeneca vaccine. I have consulted with my doctors and my family and that is the position I have arrived at, but I have never ever neither has the party dissuaded anymore from taking the vaccine,” said Dr Douglas.

He added: “If the people in St Kitts and Nevis are anti-vaccine they have a right, that is their right. We (SKNLP) are not anti vaccine in this party and we must also emphasize that we are pro-choice. Choice meaning that people must be educated and must be given all of the facts. They must be made aware of some of the challenges and must be told of the positive outcomes and then they must make that choice. I am personally of the view that if they are given the facts, they will make the right choice and if there is uncertainty they will consult with their doctors and then make that decision.”

Dr Douglas pointed out that there are members in the leadership of the SKNLP who have taken the vaccine and who have not taken the vaccine.