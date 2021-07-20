Open Application for Youth Ambassador Corps

Males and females in St. Kitts and Nevis between the ages of 16 and 29 years are invited to apply to serve as members of the Youth Ambassador Corps.

Applicants must reside in St. Kitts and Nevis and be available to serve for two years. Experience in community service and youth-related initiatives are necessary. Candidates must also work well with others.

Forms can be collected at the Department of Youth Empowerment located on the top floor of The Cable Building, Cayon Street, Basseterre. The application deadline is August 13, 2021. For more information, contact the Department of Youth Empowerment at 467-1393 or 662-6054. Email youth@gov.kn