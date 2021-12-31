Omicron continues to spread on the USVI

The omicron variant continues to cause coronavirus (COVID-19) cases on the US Virgin Islands to reach new highs.

The Virgin Islands Department of Health (DOH) reported that 258 new infections were recorded.

These new cases took the territory’s active infections to 1,251 up to December 29.

The island of St Croix has 623 active cases, followed by St Thomas with 606 and St John with 22.

“With 1,251 active COVID-19 cases reported and a 7-day positivity average of 17.73 per cent, it is more crucial than ever for Virgin Islanders and visitors to practice social distancing, wash hands frequently, wear a mask, and avoid gatherings,” DOH said last evening.

Meanwhile, the DOH reported that a 68-year-old man is the latest person to die of COVID-19 in the territory.

The man, who was a resident of St John, is the 89th person to die of COVID-19 on the US Virgin Islands.