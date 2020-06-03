OAS Observer Mission Arrives 2 Days Ahead of June 5 General Election

Your browser don't support audio player

An electoral observation mission of the Organization of American States (OAS) have arrived on island on Wednesday (June 3).

This comes as many days after Prime Minister Harris stated that the borders are closed and that overseas observers would not be allowed to enter the country to observe the electoral process at virtual town hall meetings.

Mr. Abdias Samuel, Chairman of the National CoVID-19 Task Force made the brief announcement at the National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC) briefing on Wednesday, while also announcing that the daily briefings will be suspended until June 10th to facilitate the general elections.