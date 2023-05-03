NRP Disciplinary Committee arrives at decision regarding Cleone Stapleton-Simmonds CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS, May 02, 2023 (Nevis Reformation Party) – The Disciplinary Committee of theNevis Reformation Party (NRP) has communicated its recommendation regarding the Honourable CleoneStapleton-Simmonds to the NRP’s Executive Committee.The NRP’s Executive Committee, acting on the advice of the Disciplinary Committee, has moved to expel theHonourable Cleone Stapleton-Simmonds from all institutions of the NRP.The decision came as a result of Stapleton-Simmonds’ failure to comply with the decision of the ExecutiveCommittee for her to support the Honourable Dr. Janice Daniel-Hodge, Leader of the Nevis ReformationParty, as Leader of the Opposition in the Nevis Island Assembly.Stapleton-Simmonds’ expulsion follows her suspension from all institutions of the party in February 2023.