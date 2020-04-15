NRP Assists Public with CoVID19 Claim Forms & Calls for More Hours for Farmers

LISTEN LIVE FREEDOM WALL
April 15, 2020
Dr. Kelvin Daly of the Nevis Reformation Party (NRP) says the party was able to assist over 300 persons on Nevis with filling the Social Security claim form to receive funds from the CoVID19 Emergency fund.

That was before they were instructed to cease operations because of social distancing protocols in place.

He was speaking on FreedomFM‘s Issues on Tuesday (April 14).

While there, he also spoke of the difficulties faced by farmers because of time restrictions during the lockdown, himself being a farmer.

