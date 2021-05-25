Notice from The Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education

The Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health have made a proactive decision to close all schools in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis in an effort to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

All public and private schools in St. Kitts and Nevis, at the early childhood, primary and secondary levels are physically closed for the next two weeks effective Tuesday, May 25, 2021, until Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

On May 24, 2021, the Federation recorded six (6) new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 60. Forty-five (45) have fully recovered and fifteen (15) are active cases.