Credit & Debit Cards

The Bank of Nevis Limited is pleased to inform customers that we have extended our banking hours beyond 2pm to facilitate customers collecting their credit and debit cards only. Effective Thursday September 30, 2021 the Basseterre Branch will operate extended hours as follows:

Date Opening Hours

Thursday September 30th 8am – 3:30pm

Monday October 4th – Thursday October 7th 8am – 3:30pm