Notice For Release: Safe Initiative Accepting Applications from Students Needing Assistance

Students seeking academic assistance can apply to the Support for the Advancement of Further Education (SAFE) Programme, a government initiative designed to provide financial assistance to tertiary level students.

Students attending the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) Nevis Sixth Form College (NSFC) and Advance Vocational Centre (AVEC) are eligible to apply.

Students can access the application forms from the link provided. Applications must be submitted on or before the August 31st 2021 deadline.

https://formfaca.de/sm/JjRwSqvmF

Students seeking further information can contact the institution in which they are enrolled in. They can also contact Ms. Andrea Douglas, Registry Operations Manager, in the Ministry of Social and Community Development, Culture and Gender Affairs at office located upstairs the Antioch Baptist Church, Limekiln or call 467-2675 or 662-5539 to make appointments.