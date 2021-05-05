Nothing unusual here at St Kitts volcano…

This was posted in my OBN WhatsApp group written by Toni Frederick-Armstrong: The alarming video of one of our volcanic craters is making the rounds. While the steaming, bubbling and mud is normal, it did appear to be more active than usual. I reached out to Greg Pereira of Greg’s Safaris who in turn showed it to Vandel Berry, the ‘Original Mountain Man.’ Vandel assured this is actually normal especially after heavy rain.

I’d also sent the video to the UWI Seismic Research Centre, and just received a reply. It reads as follows:

“The scientist have reviewed the video and have not noticed anything significant. For now, that is just one feature in the entire geothermal area.

Temporary changes in hydrothermal features are expected as they respond to sub surface changes in gas and water availability. So it may seem to be more active but that could just be due to a slight change in the gas or water from rainfall.

The eruption at La Soufriere cannot trigger an eruption at volcanoes on the other islands. Each volcano has its own magma chamber and they are not linked.”

Hope this puts some minds at ease. Nonetheless, stay alert, stay vigilant, be safe. God bless.