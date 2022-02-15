NIA, MSR Media premiere of “A Week in Paradise” on Nevis a resounding success

Hundreds of citizens and residents braved inclement weather and turned out to Saturday’s premiere of the movie “A Week in Paradise”, hosted by the Nevis Island Administration and MSR Media.

Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Minister of Tourism in the NIA, hailed the event a resounding success.

“I believe the premiere of the movie “A Week in Paradise” proved to be a truly historic event. Notwithstanding the weather hundreds of Nevisians showed up to see on the big screen the first movie that is to be aired internationally for the island of Nevis. My favourite part was when Nevis was mentioned for the first time and the audience burst into applause!

“I believe that the island in that movie was really the star and that the movie depicted Nevis in such a beautiful way that our island now will reach millions of people across the globe, and they will see the beauty of this paradise that we are so privileged to occupy, live and work.”

The Premier also highlighted that the partnership his administration forged with MSR Media launched the film industry in St. Kitts and Nevis. This was achieved during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic as the NIA endeavored to diversify the economy, which like most Caribbean nations is heavily dependent on tourism.

“I am especially pleased the vision that my government has had to diversify our local economy has come to fruition and that our people have been able to see that vision manifested before their very eyes. To think that we did this during COVID is of particular note and I believe it makes this achievement even more remarkable.”

He said this could not have been achieved without the partnership the NIA has enjoyed with Philippe Martinez and MSR Media.

MSR Media producer Philippe Martinez also expressed his satisfaction with the turn out and the audience’s excitement at seeing their island, as well as friends and relatives, on the big screen.

“We had an absolutely amazing night for the premiere of “A Week in Paradise”. It was such a joy for the team of MSR Media to see the reaction of all these people who came to the park and watched the movie and saw the beautiful island on screen,” he said.

The movie premiere was held at the newly opened Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park and organizers estimated close to 1000 persons attended the free event.

The romance film “A Week in Paradise” is one of four movies the UK production company has produced on the island since entering a partnership with the NIA in January 2021. MSR Media is now preparing to film its fifth movie in the federation later in February.

Mr. Martinez commented that when the company first came to Nevis the intention was to film one movie, but because of the beauty of the island and hospitality of the Nevis government and its people, MSR Media made the decision to film several others in the Federation. He noted that the company had hired and trained a number of locals in various aspects of movie production. He announced that for the upcoming movie, the number of locals will surpass the crew members from the UK.

“The one thing that I’m very proud of is…that fifty percent of the crew from last year was from St. Kitts and Nevis and particularly Nevis because we shot in Nevis, and that is a huge accomplishment. I was very proud on the set to see all these Nevisians becoming film crewmembers. That was amazing for us.

“We’re starting a new movie, and I can tell you from now that the ratio of the workforce on the film will be eighty percent local.”

