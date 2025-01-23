New US Secretary of State to visit Dominican Republic

WASHINGTON, United States (CMC) — Newly appointed Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to embark on his inaugural tour, which includes a visit to the Dominican Republic and several other Latin American countries.

Slated for late January to early February, his itinerary encompasses Panama, Guatemala, El Salvador, and Costa Rica.

During this tour, Rubio aims to address critical issues such as the potential reduction of illegal migration and the anticipated recovery of the Panama Canal.

Recently, while still serving as a senator, Rubio commended the Dominican Republic during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee meeting, asserting that it is one of the nations making significant progress.

He noted the unique challenges the Dominican Republic faces due to the instability in neighbouring Haiti, emphasising the country’s swift recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and its robust tourism rebound.