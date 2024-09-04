New tropical wave emerges in Atlantic, bringing total to three

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is currently monitoring three tropical waves in the Atlantic basin, with the latest system forming in the Eastern Tropical Atlantic Ocean.

The newest disturbance, located in the far eastern Atlantic, is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Forecasters predict that environmental conditions may become slightly more favourable for development later this week.

There’s a possibility that this system could evolve into a tropical depression as it moves slowly west-north-westward or north-westward over the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean.

The NHC warns that this system may bring locally heavy rains and gusty winds to portions of the Cabo Verde Islands within the next day or two.

The chances of formation are currently low (10%) over the next 48 hours but increase to medium (40%) over the next seven days.

Meanwhile, in the Caribbean Sea, another tropical wave is causing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over Hispaniola and parts of the central Caribbean.

As this system moves westward, forecasters anticipate that it could develop into a tropical depression upon reaching the western Caribbean Sea and the southwestern Gulf of Mexico late this week or over the weekend.

The formation chances for this system are near 0% for the next 48 hours but increase to a medium 40% over the seven-day outlook.

The third system under observation is positioned approximately midway between the west coast of Africa and the Lesser Antilles.

This tropical wave is also producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Some slow development is possible over the next couple of days as it moves west-north-westward.

However, by the end of the week, environmental conditions are expected to become unfavourable for additional development. The NHC assigns this system a low 10% chance of formation over both the 48-hour and seven-day periods.

While none of these systems pose an immediate threat to land, residents in potentially affected areas, particularly in the Caribbean and along the Atlantic coast, are advised to stay informed about these developing weather patterns.